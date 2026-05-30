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NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Delhi court extends custody of physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for 2 days

In a major development in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, a Delhi court has extended the custody of the accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar by two more days.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Delhi court extends custody of physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for 2 days
Delhi court extends the custody of the physics lecturer by 2 days. (Pic Credits: ANI)
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The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in the NEET UG paper leak case, news agency ANI reported. The court has remanded Manisha Mandhare in judicial custody after 14 days of CBI custody. Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta extended the CBI custody for Manisha Havaldar till Monday. The court has given permission to carry only two pairs of spectacles to Manisha Havaldar.

The CBI produced Manisha Havaldar before the court after 6 days of custody for investigation in the paper leak case. For those late to the story, she was arrested in Pune and is a physics expert.

CBI alleges paper was retained and shared for money

For CBI, senior public prosecutor VK Pathak appeared before the court and said that Mandhare is required to be confronted with the other accused. CBI also alleged that in conspiracy with other accused, she retained the exam paper and distributed it for money.

The probe agency also alleged that she unauthorisedly retained and distributed the NEET UG paper for monetary consideration. The custody is required to investigate the case and the identification of other accused who are involved in the conspiracy of this case.

On the other hand, her counsel, Akhilesh Rexwal, had opposed the remand by submitting an application that she was arrested on May 22 and cooperated in the investigation. There is no ground for granting police custody. She should be sent to judicial custody.

NEET UG 2026 re-test to be held under enhanced security measures

Meanwhile, for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, the central government has roped in the Indian Air Force to transport sealed question papers. Earlier, the examinations, which were conducted on May 3, were cancelled due to a paper leak. Nearly 22 lakh candidates who were originally registered will be eligible to take the re-test on June 21.

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