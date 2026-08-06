NEET-UG paper leak case: Delhi court extends custody of accused till Aug 10

The counsels for the accused sought time to study the chargesheet, following which the court deferred the hearing. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 18.

A special fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of all accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case till August 10. The Rouse Avenue Court said scrutiny of the charge sheet and accompanying documents has been completed, after which it will proceed to hear arguments on framing of charges. The matter is listed for order on cognisance on August 7.

Why did Delhi court extend judicial custody of accused till Aug 10

Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, members of the Jaipur-based Biwal family, are among the key accused in the alleged multi-state paper leak network. Advocate A.P. Singh said the accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case have sought hard copies of case documents and are voluntarily willing to undergo polygraph, lie detector and brain-mapping tests. The prosecution had supplied around 20,000 pages of case documents in four sets through a pen drive. The defence argued that the accused are entitled to them under the CrPC and cannot effectively examine the digital records while in judicial custody.

Rouse Avenue court supplied the soft copy of the charge sheet to the counsel for the accused. The court said that every minute is precious. The counsels for the accused sought time to study the charge sheet, following which the court deferred the hearing. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 18.

While opposing the application, the CBI argued that this application is not maintainable and a high cost should be imposed upon the accused as the government has set up the special fast-track court.

The counsel for the petitioners, Satyam Singh Rajput, informed that the Centre has filed its counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The apex court has adjourned the matter to August 19 and directed the petitioners, including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), to file their suggestions after examining the Centre's response.

NEET paper leak row

Meanwhile, the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation has allegedly uncovered a multi-state network involving the circulation of question papers through couriers, messaging platforms and coaching institutes across several states.

Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among 13 accused arrested by the CBI for the alleged offence of leak of the NEET UG Paper before the scheduled exam date. An FIR was registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc. According to the CBI, Mangilal Biwal allegedly arranged the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper for his son Vikas Biwal through Shubham Khairnar, with the paper ultimately sourced from Yash Yadav in a deal worth Rs 10 lakh. Investigators recovered the question paper from Mangilal's mobile phone. The agency alleges the paper was passed along a chain from Shubham Khairnar to Yash Yadav, then to Mangilal, Vikas and Dinesh Biwal. The CBI further claims Mangilal sold the leaked paper to multiple candidates for Rs 12 lakh each.

(With inputs from ANI)