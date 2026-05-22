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NEET-UG Case: CBI detains NTA-appointed expert for Physics paper leak, total arrests reach 11

Officials say Havaldar allegedly played a major role in passing Physics questions to a co-accused as part of the leak network under CBI investigation.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 22, 2026, 08:47 PM IST

NEET-UG Case: CBI detains NTA-appointed expert for Physics paper leak, total arrests reach 11
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested another key suspect in the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe on Friday. The accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, was taken into custody from Pune over the alleged leak of the Physics question paper.

Havaldar is employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, Maharashtra, and had been engaged by the National Testing Agency as an expert for the examination process.

Officials say Havaldar allegedly played a major role in passing Physics questions to a co-accused as part of the leak network under CBI investigation.

CBI arrests NEET Physics expert

According to a CBI spokesperson, Havaldar had access to the NEET-UG 2026 Physics question papers in her role as an exam expert. The agency claims she passed several questions in April 2026 to a co-accused who has already been arrested.

Investigators added that the questions Havaldar allegedly shared matched items that later showed up in the final NEET-UG 2026 Physics paper sets.

“The CBI conducted searches at various locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is underway," the agency said.

NEET-UG Case: Total arrests reach 11

So far, 11 arrests have been made in the investigation, along with coordinated searches and seizures across multiple locations as the case widens.

The CBI also confirmed it is examining digital and documentary evidence to track how the leaked material was circulated and to identify other possible members of the network.

Earlier, co-accused Manisha Mandhare, a Biology subject expert from Pune’s Modern College of Arts, was arrested on May 16. Officials said she handled Biology content, including Botany and Zoology sections, which gave her broader access to exam material than first thought.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 for medical admissions following paper leak allegations. A re-test has been set for June 21.

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