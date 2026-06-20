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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA rejects centre mix-up claim, says Nagpur candidate selected Abu Dhabi

A senior official of the NTA said the candidate had himself changed the test centre preferences through the online portal, selecting Abu Dhabi as the first choice and Dubai as the second. The controversy has erupted just one day ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA rejects centre mix-up claim, says Nagpur candidate selected Abu Dhabi
The retest is scheduled to take place on Sunday (Photo: ANI).
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification after a student from Nagpur was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET-UG 2026 retest. A senior official of the NTA said the candidate had himself changed the test centre preferences through the online portal, selecting Abu Dhabi as the first choice and Dubai as the second. The controversy has erupted just one day ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 21).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the NTA official said that the modification on the agency's portal was done using the same IP address which was used to download the admit card for the original exam, held on May 3. "Records show that on May 21, the candidate logged in and changed his examination city preferences, selecting Abu Dhabi as the first choice and Dubai as the second. The same IP address, traced to Nagpur, was used to download his admit card for the May 3 examination," the official told the publication. He added that the candidate's bank details for a refund were updated from the same IP address on May 24.

In a post on X, the NTA stated that it received "an informal request" on the evening of June 19 to change the candidate's exam centre to Nagpur. "NTA personnel immediately initiated the change and contacted the candidate's father on 19th evening itself to help them complete the formal process," the testing agency said.

NEET-UG 2026 retest

The centre mix-up claim had drawn outrage, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi slamming the NTA and saying the agency was "testing the patience of the country's children and their parents." On Saturday, the NTA conducted a nationwide mock drill as part of preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 retest. The original NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled due to a paper leak, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The retest will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode in cities across India and abroad. Nearly 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the medical entrance exam.

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