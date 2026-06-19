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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: National Testing Agency to conduct nationwide mock drill tomorrow

The mock drill will reportedly begin at 9 am and continue until late evening. Over 2.5 lakh security personnel are expected to participate in the nationwide exercise, aimed at conducting the exam securely and smoothly.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: National Testing Agency to conduct nationwide mock drill tomorrow
The NEET-UG 2026 was originally held on May 3.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct a countrywide mock drill on Saturday as it prepares for the NEET-UG 2026 retest, due to be held on Sunday (June 21). The mock drill will reportedly begin at 9 am and continue until late evening. Over 2.5 lakh security personnel are expected to participate in the nationwide exercise, aimed at conducting the exam securely and smoothly. All test centres have been handed over to the NTA for Sunday's exam.

On exam day, all centres will reportedly operate under a three-tier security mechanism. Officials said that paramilitary forces will be responsible for the custody and security of question papers and answer sheets. The exam centres will be monitored through CCTV camera surveillance. More than 5,000 test centres have been designated for the test, which will be attempted by lakhs of aspirants across the country. The objective of the mock drill is to assess preparedness, coordination among agencies, and the effectiveness of security measures taken for the exam.

The NEET-UG examination, which is held for entrance to undergraduate medical courses across the country, was originally held on May 3, but was cancelled over a paper leak scandal. The paper leak allegedly involved several teachers associated with the NTA, which conducts the exam annually. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing the case, and several persons have been arrested in connection to it.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court upheld the central government's move to temporarily block the messaging app Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG retest. Justice Tejas Karia delivered the verdict, rejecting a plea from Telegram, which said that the government action was disproportionate. The original NEET-UG 2026 question paper was leaked days ahead of the test and was allegedly circulated through Telegram channels. Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges across the country to remain on high alert and to avoid granting leaves to students on June 20 and June 21.

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