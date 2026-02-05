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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Youth arrested for selling fake question papers on Telegram

The arrest came amid the government's ban on Telegram over the NEET-UG retest. The accused, identified as Akash Chaudhary, was operating a Telegram channel by allegedly using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conceal his identity.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 01:47 AM IST

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Youth arrested for selling fake question papers on Telegram
The arrest came amid the government's ban on Telegram over the NEET-UG retest.
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A youth has been arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara for allegedly selling fake question papers through Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 21), the police said. The arrest came amid the government's ban on Telegram over the NEET-UG retest. The accused, identified as Akash Chaudhary, was operating a Telegram channel by allegedly using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conceal his identity.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bilwara, Nemi Chand Chaudhary, told news agency ANI that the accused was presented in court on Friday, which sent him to police custody till June 22. "The NEET exam, which will be held on June 21, a boy named Akash Chaudhary from Patel Nagar created a fake paper, and some people have been found selling it. He was arrested by the Pratap Nagar police station, a case has been registered against him, and the investigation is being conducted. He was presented in court today which sent him to police custody until the 22nd. In addition, we will investigate all those involved. Fifty-four members have subscribed to his Telegram group...A thorough investigation will be conducted into this," DSP Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has upheld the central government's order to temporarily block Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. Justice Tejas Karia held that Telegram's technical features, including large public channels, cloud-based storage, extensive bot ecosystems, username-based operations, mirror channels, and message-editing capabilities made it particularly susceptible to misuse for spreading misinformation and facilitating fraud. The high court was hearing a plea filed by Telegram, which said the government's order was disproportionate. The NEET-UG 2026, which was originally conducted on May 3, was cancelled over a paper leak scandal, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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