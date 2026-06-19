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NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: No urgent Supreme Court hearing before Sunday re-test

The Supreme Court refused to urgently hear pleas related to the NEET re-test scheduled for June 21, stating all matters are already before Justice PS Narasimha’s bench.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: No urgent Supreme Court hearing before Sunday re-test
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The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently hear pleas related to issues arising from the NEET re-test scheduled for June 21, stating that all such matters are already listed before a bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha.

CJI says no urgency, refers matters to existing bench

When the matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, counsel appearing for NEET candidates sought urgent listing of the case.

However, the CJI refused the request, stating: "All NEET matters will go before the Bench of Justice PS Narasimha. No urgency."

Concerns raised over 1,600 students

Another counsel mentioned a separate plea concerning around 1,600 NEET candidates, arguing that students were facing “tremendous pressure and anxiety” due to circulating rumours and developments in related proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

The counsel also referred to alleged discussions around paper leaks on social media and said uncertainty was affecting students preparing for the re-test.

Issues with admit cards and exam centres

The counsel further highlighted technical and administrative issues, including difficulties faced by candidates in downloading admit cards.

It was also submitted that some admit cards showed different examination centres, causing confusion among students with limited time before the exam. "They are not able to download the admit cards. The cards being downloaded point out different centres," the council said.

Supreme Court declines immediate intervention

Despite these submissions, the Chief Justice declined to intervene or grant urgent relief.

"We will not entertain," the CJI said, reiterating that all NEET-related matters would be heard together by the Justice PS Narasimha-led bench already handling the issue. The Court added that once the bench is available, all connected matters will be taken up collectively.

Next step

With the Supreme Court refusing separate listing, all concerns related to the NEET re-test, including allegations, admit card issues and student grievances, will now be considered by the designated bench hearing the broader case.

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