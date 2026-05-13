NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who is Dinesh Biwal? Local BJP youth wing leader among 2 brothers arrested in probe

Dinesh Biwal and his brother Mangilal Biwal were arrested by CBI in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. They allegedly sold leaked questions to students.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two brothers from Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur district in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak. The accused, identified as Dinesh Biwal and his brother Mangilal Biwal, were detained following coordinated action between the CBI and Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group (SOG).

According to officials, the duo is suspected of acquiring a 'guess paper' containing 120 questions linked to the examination and distributing it further to students in Sikar after purchasing it for around Rs 15 lakh. The alleged source of the leaked material is believed to be from Haryana, though investigations are still ongoing.

How the Paper Leak Allegedly Operated

Investigators claim the brothers first obtained the question set and later circulated it among aspirants preparing for NEET. Several students in Sikar are now under scrutiny for allegedly receiving the material. The SOG had initially questioned the suspects before handing over the case to the CBI for further probe.

Authorities are also examining whether there was a wider network involved in the leak, including intermediaries who facilitated the movement of the question paper across states.

Investigation Into Unusual NEET Success Cases

The probe has widened after officials noticed that five members from the Biwal family cleared NEET in the previous year and are currently enrolled in government medical colleges. These include the sons of both accused brothers and two daughters of their late elder brother.

Officials say this unusual pattern of success raised suspicion during the initial investigation stage and is now being closely reviewed for possible irregularities.

Who is Dinesh Biwal?

Dinesh Biwal is a resident of Jamwa Ramgarh in Rajasthan and has been linked to the current NEET-UG paper leak investigation by the CBI. He and his brother are accused of distributing leaked examination material to students after allegedly purchasing it through an intermediary.

While some political allegations have surfaced regarding his past association with a political youth organisation, local leaders have stated that he was only briefly associated with party activities several years ago and has primarily been involved in a moneylending business in recent years.

Political Row Erupts in Rajasthan

The arrests have triggered a political controversy in the state, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of protecting individuals linked to the accused. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that Dinesh Biwal had connections with the BJP’s youth wing, though party representatives have dismissed claims of active involvement.

Local BJP leaders maintain that Biwal has not been politically active for years and insist that the investigation should remain focused on the alleged exam irregularities rather than political affiliations.

CBI Expands Investigation

The CBI has now taken custody of both brothers and is interrogating them in Delhi. Officials are also examining financial transactions, communication records and possible links to other suspects involved in the alleged paper leak network.