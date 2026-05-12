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NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled: '120 Out Of 410 Questions In Guess Paper' NEET Paper Leak Explained

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NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Rajasthan SOG arrests masterminds, Dharmendra Pradhan refuses to comment

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 got cancelled after allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. The Rajasthan SOG arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 12, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Rajasthan SOG arrests masterminds, Dharmendra Pradhan refuses to comment
NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Rajasthan SOG arrests masterminds
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The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 got cancelled after allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. The Rajasthan SOG arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. More than 22 lakh students appeared for NEET exam which was held on May 3.

Union Minister refuses to comment

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday refused to answer questions from the media regarding the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. Pradhan declined to respond when reporters sought his reaction to the controversy surrounding the medical entrance examination, which was cancelled by the Centre earlier in the day.

Why NTA cancelled the exam?

The examination has been cancelled after the enforcement and central agecies deemed that the integrity of the examination process had been compromised due to alleged paper leak concerns.

National Testing Agency (NTA) in an official post on X mentioned, "in continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it." 

In a statement, the NTA said the decision to cancel the examination was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. "On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.

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