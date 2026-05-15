FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI tells Delhi court of alleged exam scam linked to NTA insider

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI probes alleged exam scam linked to NTA insider

PM Modi's UAE Visit: PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour Begins! Why UAE Visit Is Critical?

PM Modi's UAE Visit: PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour Begins! Why UAE Visit Is Critical?

After shutting down 717 liquor shops, CM Thalapathy Vijay writes letter to PM Narendra Modi, asks him to take THIS crucial step for Tamil Nadu

After shutting down 717 liquor shops, CM Vijay writes letter to PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

HomeIndia

INDIA

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI tells Delhi court of alleged exam scam linked to NTA insider

CBI has told a Delhi court that the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak may have originated from an insider within the National Testing Agency.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 15, 2026, 08:18 AM IST

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI tells Delhi court of alleged exam scam linked to NTA insider
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has taken a significant turn after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court that the leaked examination paper was allegedly sourced from within the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to submissions made before the Rouse Avenue Court, the accused Shubham Khairnar obtained the leaked paper from a Pune-based individual who allegedly had access to an 'NTA source.' The court recorded the agency’s claim while granting seven-day custody of five accused persons linked to the case.

Leak Triggered Cancellation of National Exam

The controversy erupted after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled on May 12, just days after more than 2.27 million students appeared for the medical entrance examination across hundreds of cities nationwide.

Investigators told the court that a PDF containing nearly 500 to 600 questions had begun circulating on Telegram on April 29, four days before the exam. Of these, around 180 questions were later found to exactly match those that appeared in the actual paper.

The CBI said it is now attempting to trace the origin of the leak and identify NTA officials or other public servants who may have played a role in the conspiracy.

Multiple Arrests and Raids Across States

Five accused, including individuals from Gurugram, Jaipur and Nashik, were brought to Delhi on transit remand and placed in CBI custody. Two more suspects from Maharashtra were arrested separately on Thursday.

The agency also conducted raids at 14 locations, seizing mobile phones, digital records, leaked papers and chat conversations believed to be connected to the case. Investigators said some deleted data still needs forensic recovery and examination.

A CBI team additionally visited the NTA headquarters in Delhi to collect official documents and records related to the examination process.

How the Alleged Network Operated

According to investigators, Khairnar allegedly shared the leaked questions with Yash Yadav through Telegram. Yadav later struck a deal worth Rs 10 lakh with another accused, Mangilal Khatik, who allegedly wanted the paper for his younger son appearing in the exam.

The leaked material was reportedly printed and distributed among selected candidates and their relatives. Investigators also claimed attempts were made to recruit more students in order to recover the money spent obtaining the leaked paper.

The CBI told the court that custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the larger network, trace the original source within NTA, and determine whether officials or printing press personnel were involved in the breach.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI tells Delhi court of alleged exam scam linked to NTA insider
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI probes alleged exam scam linked to NTA insider
US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Beijing summit turns chaotic amid security and media confrontations
US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Beijing summit turns chaotic
IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs MI: Can Punjab Kings still qualify for Playoffs?
IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs MI: Can Punjab Kings still qualify for Playo
Britney Spears accused of barking, screaming and walking with knife in LA restaurant; team responds
Britney Spears accused of barking, walking with knife in LA restaurant
Iran FM Araghchi rallies BRICS against ‘wounded animal’ US, urges sending bullying to ‘dustbin of history’
Iran FM Araghchi rallies BRICS against ‘wounded animal’ US
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement