NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI tells Delhi court of alleged exam scam linked to NTA insider

CBI has told a Delhi court that the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak may have originated from an insider within the National Testing Agency.

The investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has taken a significant turn after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court that the leaked examination paper was allegedly sourced from within the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to submissions made before the Rouse Avenue Court, the accused Shubham Khairnar obtained the leaked paper from a Pune-based individual who allegedly had access to an 'NTA source.' The court recorded the agency’s claim while granting seven-day custody of five accused persons linked to the case.

Leak Triggered Cancellation of National Exam

The controversy erupted after NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled on May 12, just days after more than 2.27 million students appeared for the medical entrance examination across hundreds of cities nationwide.

Investigators told the court that a PDF containing nearly 500 to 600 questions had begun circulating on Telegram on April 29, four days before the exam. Of these, around 180 questions were later found to exactly match those that appeared in the actual paper.

The CBI said it is now attempting to trace the origin of the leak and identify NTA officials or other public servants who may have played a role in the conspiracy.

Multiple Arrests and Raids Across States

Five accused, including individuals from Gurugram, Jaipur and Nashik, were brought to Delhi on transit remand and placed in CBI custody. Two more suspects from Maharashtra were arrested separately on Thursday.

The agency also conducted raids at 14 locations, seizing mobile phones, digital records, leaked papers and chat conversations believed to be connected to the case. Investigators said some deleted data still needs forensic recovery and examination.

A CBI team additionally visited the NTA headquarters in Delhi to collect official documents and records related to the examination process.

How the Alleged Network Operated

According to investigators, Khairnar allegedly shared the leaked questions with Yash Yadav through Telegram. Yadav later struck a deal worth Rs 10 lakh with another accused, Mangilal Khatik, who allegedly wanted the paper for his younger son appearing in the exam.

The leaked material was reportedly printed and distributed among selected candidates and their relatives. Investigators also claimed attempts were made to recruit more students in order to recover the money spent obtaining the leaked paper.

The CBI told the court that custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the larger network, trace the original source within NTA, and determine whether officials or printing press personnel were involved in the breach.