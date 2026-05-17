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NEET-UG paper leak case: Delhi court remands botany teacher Manisha Mandhare to 14 days of CBI custody

Mandhare is a botany expert who was on the paper-setting panel of the NTA, which conducts the annual medical entrance examination. She had allegedly conspired with other co-accused, including Manisha Waghmare and chemistry teacher PV Kulkarni, to leak questions in exchange for money.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 17, 2026, 08:33 PM IST

NEET-UG paper leak case: Delhi court remands botany teacher Manisha Mandhare to 14 days of CBI custody
The CBI had registered a case over the NEET-UG paper leak on May 12.
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The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Sunday (May 17) remanded Manisha Gurunath Mandhare to 14 days of CBI custody in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Mandhare is a botany expert who was on the paper-setting panel of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the annual medical entrance examination. Mandhare had allegedly conspired with other co-accused, including Manisha Waghmare and chemistry teacher Prahlad Vittal Kulkarni, to leak questions to aspirants in exchange for money.

After hearing the arguments of the CBI, Special Judge Colette Rashmi Kujur granted 14 days' custody of Mandhare to the central probe agency. She will next be produced before the court on May 30. While granting the custody, the court noted that there is a larger conspiracy angle present in the case. "Considering the facts and circumstances and nature of the offence and the prayer made in the present application, the application is allowed, and the accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare is remanded to police custody for 14 days, subject to her medical examination. Let her be produced before the concerned court on 30.05.2026," Special Judge Kujur said in Sunday's order.

In a statement on Saturday, the CBI said that Manisha Mandhare had been arrested after a thorough investigation. "She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers," the bureau said. The CBI stated that during April 2026, weeks ahead of the May 3 exam, Mandhare "had mobilized prospective NEET examination candidates" and conducted coaching classes for those students at her residence in Pune.

On Friday, the CBI arrested PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry lecturer, who had mobilised students during the last week of April with the help of co-accused Manisha Waghmare -- who was arrested earlier this week. The CBI had registered a case over the NEET-UG paper leak on May 12, based on a complaint from the Union Ministry of Education. The original NEET-UG 2026 test has been cancelled and a re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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