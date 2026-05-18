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NEET-UG paper leak case: Who is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Maharashtra coaching institute founder arrested by CBI

The central probe agency made the key arrest on Sunday after an interrogation that lasted seven hours. Motegaonkar is accused of leaking questions from the NEET-UG examination days ahead of the test, as part of an organised syndicate.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 18, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

NEET-UG paper leak case: Who is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Maharashtra coaching institute founder arrested by CBI
This marks the tenth arrest in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a coaching institute founder, Shivraj Motegaonkar, in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The central probe agency made the key arrest on Sunday (May 17) after an interrogation that reportedly lasted seven hours. Motegaonkar is accused of leaking questions from the NEET-UG examination days ahead of the test, as part of an organised syndicate. This reportedly marks the tenth arrest in the NEET-UG paper leak case, which has affected lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

The CBI had carried out a raid at Shivraj Motegaonkar's residence in Maharashtra's Latur on May 14 and recovered the leaked NEET question paper on his mobile phone. That device has since been seized for a forensic examination. Investigators said the accused had conspired with other syndicate members and officials linked to the National Testing Agency (NTA) -- which conducts the annual medical entrance examination -- to distribute copies of the leaked question paper to several people. The CBI also said that Motegaonkar destroyed the leaked paper after the official exam (which was held on May 3), thus eliminating evidence. He has been booked under Sections 61(2), 238, 303(2), 316(5), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), 2023, along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

What is known about Shivraj Motegaonkar?

Motegaonkar, also known as "M Sir" in Maharashtra's coaching circles, is a chemistry teacher who runs Renukai Career Center (RCC Classes) -- one of the state's largest coaching institutes. An MSc (Chemistry) gold medalist, Motegaonkar had launched RCC in 2003. RCC Classes is renowned for its chemistry notes, test series, and teaching approach, attracting NEET, JEE, and CET aspirants from across Maharashtra. The institute operates centres in cities such as Latur, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Solapur, and Kolhapur, with reports suggesting that around 40,000 students enrol annually. RCC's official website claims to have produced more than 15,000 doctors in under two decades.

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