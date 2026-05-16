NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Pune-based Botany teacher who was part of NTA panel

The probe agency took into custody a senior Botany teacher from Pune who was part of the paper-setting committee of the National Testing Agency, which conducts the annual medical entrance examination. The action comes a day after the CBI arrested a retired chemistry lecturer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a second alleged mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The probe agency took into custody a senior Botany teacher from Pune who was part of the paper-setting committee of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance examination. The action comes a day after the CBI arrested a retired chemistry lecturer, with officials describing him as the "kingpin" of the paper leak racket.

In a statement on Saturday (May 16), the CBI said that Manisha Gurunath Mandhare has been arrested after a thorough investigation. "She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers," the bureau said. The CBI stated that during April 2026, weeks ahead of the May 3 exam, Mandhare "had mobilized prospective NEET examination candidates" and conducted coaching classes for those students at her residence in Pune, Maharashtra.

The CBI added in its statement: "During these classes, Mandhare explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark them in their textbooks. Majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3." Mandhare will now be interrogated about the role of other persons involved in the scandal.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, officials said that the "entire committee that set the paper and other senior officers of NTA are under the scanner", adding that more arrests are likely in the coming days. On Friday, the CBI arrested PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry teacher, who had mobilised students during the last week of April with the help of co-accused Manisha Waghmare -- arrested earlier this week. In the NEET-UG paper leak case, nine persons have so far been arrested across five states. The CBI had registered a case over the paper leak on May 12, based on a complaint from the Union Ministry of Education. The original NEET-UG 2026 test has been cancelled and a re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.