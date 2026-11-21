The controversy goes back to May 3, 2026, when around 22 lakh candidates wrote the NEET-UG exam. Allegations that the question paper had leaked soon followed, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam on May 12. The agency then held the exam again on June 21.

All 14 people accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case will now stand trial, after a Delhi fast-track court formally read out the charges to them on Saturday. At Rouse Avenue Courts, they told Special Judge Ajay Gupta that they were not guilty and wanted the case to be tried. The prosecution claims their alleged conspiracy forced the cancellation of the medical entrance exam held in May.

The controversy goes back to May 3, 2026, when around 22 lakh candidates wrote the NEET-UG exam. Allegations that the question paper had leaked soon followed, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam on May 12. The agency then held the exam again on June 21.

NEET-UG case: Nov 18 order directed charges under Corruption Act

Earlier, on November 18, Judge Gupta had passed an order directing the framing of charges for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. In the same order, he had fixed Saturday, November 21, for completing that formality and had directed that every accused be present in court after being brought from judicial custody.

Two separate chargesheets filed by the CBI cover all 14 accused. In the first chargesheet, submitted on July 28, 13 people were named — among them three subject experts linked to the National Testing Agency (NTA), two individuals connected to coaching institutes and a number of alleged intermediaries. The subject experts are Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Biology), Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni (Chemistry) and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).

Later, the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet on October 14 against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, a tea seller from Maharashtra.

To support its case, the federal agency has placed reliance on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects.

No govt official, NTA office-bearer named as accused in NEET-UG leak: CBI

As of now, the agency has not arrayed any government official or NTA office-bearer as an accused. It has maintained that the alleged paper leak was facilitated by subject experts and a network of private individuals who were part of the conspiracy.