NEET-UG 2026 leak: Who is Manisha Mandhare? NTA expert arrested in Pune; alleged of dictating questions in ’specialised’ classes

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested another ‘mastermind’ Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Botany professor of a reputed college in Pune. She has been alleged of leaking botany and zoology question papers in her ‘specialised’ coaching classes at her Pune residence.

Another twist in NEET-UG 2026 leak! The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested another ‘mastermind’ Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Botany professor of a reputed college in Pune. She has been alleged of leaking botany and zoology question papers in her ‘specialised’ coaching classes at her Pune residence.

Her arrest comes after her interrogation by the CBI at its headquarters. This comes days after CBI arrested ‘Kingpin’ P. V. Kulkarni from Pune, who was allegedly link to Chemistry paper leak, and arrest of Manisha Waghmare, ‘key link’ in the entire network.

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare?

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a botany professor, was a part of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) paper-setting committee for the 2026 NEET-UG entrance examination held on May 3.

CBI spokesperson said that Mandhare had complete access to the botany and zoology question papers, as she was part of paper-setting committee. She had been working for the National Testing Agency (NTA) for at least the past five years as an ‘expert associate.’

“During April 2026, she had mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Manisha Waghmare of Pune (already arrested on May 14) and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence,” as per CBI officials.

As per reports, Mandhare dictated and made them note down leaked questions to the students in her specialized coaching classes, for which she used to charge Rs 1 lakh. During investigation, many of these questions later matched the actual NEET UG 2026 Biology paper.

Mandhare has a MSc in Botany. She was a professor at Pune’s Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce since 2002 and was set to retire in seven months.

NEET-UG 2026 exam leak

The NEET-UG 2026 which was held on May 3, 2026. However, the NTA cancelled the exam on May 12, after the question paper was confirmed leaked by the agency, affecting 22 lakhs Medical aspirants. NTA has announced a nationwide re-exam on June 21, 2026.

CBI has raided multiple cities across India and seized documents, laptops and several handwritten notes. So far, nine accused have been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar. The nine arrested accused include Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, botany teacher and NTA expert, PV Kulkarni, chemistry professor and alleged kingpin, Manisha Waghmare, accused of mobilising students, Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Biwal brothers- Mangilal Biwal from Jaipur, Vikas Biwal from Jaipur, Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram.