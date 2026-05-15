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NEET-UG 2026 leak shocker: Rajasthan student who got 50% in class 12th, was expected to score 600 out of 700 in medical entrance test

The student is identified as Rishi Biwal from Janki Public senior secondary school, greencity, Hadikawas, Natata (Jaipur). He scored only 50.80% in class 12th, but would have performed exceptionally well in NEET 2026, with 600/700 marks, if the paper leak racket was not exposed.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 15, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

NEET-UG 2026 leak shocker: Rajasthan student who got 50% in class 12th, was expected to score 600 out of 700 in medical entrance test
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Amid the NEET-UG Examination cancellation and re-scheduling it for June 21, Rajasthan's Biwal family has been at the centre of the controversy. Two brothers Dinesh Biwal (Dinesh Lambe) and brother Mangilal, residents of Jamwaramgarh near Jaipur, has been under CBI scanner and are alleged mastermind as they helped multiple family members secure admissions into government medical colleges over two consecutive years.

From this Biwal family, the 12th marksheet of one of the medical aspirant emerged, which shows that the student who barely managed to pass in 12th standard, may have cleared NEET-UG 2026 examination and secured a seat in government Medical college, if the paper leak racket was not exposed.

The student is identified as Rishi Biwal from Janki Public senior secondary school, greencity, Hadikawas, Natata (Jaipur). The marksheet as accessed by CNN News18 shows that that he scored just nine marks in Physics, 15 in Chemistry and 20 in Biology in the theory examinations, each conducted for 56 marks. Given the low scores, he cleared the board examinations through grace. marks. He scored only 50.80%. However, as per reports, he would have performed exceptionally well in NEET 2026, with 600/700 marks.

Rishi Marksheet 2026 05 47146dca4d66034b29bde7714983532c

Just like Rishi would have cracked NEET, multiple children of the Biwal household had cracked NEET and secured admissions into government medical colleges since 2025, without any formal coaching institution.

Many students from Rajastha, who secured seat in government Medical colleges are now under CBI scanners as they are alleged of getting paper, either directly or indirectly, from accused Mangilal, Dinesh, and Vikas.

NEET-UG exam leak

NEET-UG examination 2026 was formally cancelled by National Testing Agency on May 12, after the exam leak was confirmed.  Over 22.79 lakh medical aspirants across India. The exam has now been rescheduled for June 21, Sunday. The NEET-UG exam was conducted on May 3, but after whistleblower's complaint on May 7, the investigation of the aper leak began leading to a major expose of the Rajasthan paper leak racket.

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