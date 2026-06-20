NEET-UG 2026 aspirant dies by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad two days before re-exam

Jatin's family said that he was studying until around midnight on Thursday. On Friday morning, when a family member went to wake him up, they found him dead.

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died by alleged suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday, just two days before a retest of the medical entrance exam, which is scheduled for Sunday. Jatin Kumar was a resident of H-Block in the city's Vijay Nagar area. Jatin's family said that he was studying until around midnight on Thursday. On Friday morning, when a family member went to wake him up, they found him dead.

After the incident was reported, a team from the Vijay Nagar police station and forensic experts reached the deceased's house. During investigation, police officers recovered a one-minute video from Jatin's mobile phone, which was reportedly recorded shortly before his death. In the video, Jatin reportedly showed his study room and said that he was "thinking of doing something different". He also pointed towards a noose hanging from the ceiling fan. He further said that he was not under any pressure over the NEET exam, according to the police.

As part of the investigation, police officials are verifying the authenticity of the video and examining the circumstances around Jatin's death. As per reports, Jatin's father works in a government department and his mother is a homemaker. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Nagar) Upasana Pandey said the video recorded by Jatin is under examination. The student's body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being probed from all angles, Pandey added.

In recent weeks, several students preparing for the NEET-UG exam have died by suicide across the country. The 2026 NEET-UG exam has been mired in controversy as the original test was cancelled due to a paper leak, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The retest is scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 21) and nearly 23 lakh students are expected to appear for it.