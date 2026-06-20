NEET UG 2026: 12 suicides in 37 days, what went wrong?

Following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 and the announcement of a retest, at least 12 aspirants across India died by suicide. Their stories have renewed concerns about academic pressure, mental health, financial burdens and the emotional toll of competitive examinations like NEET.

For millions of students across India, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is more than just an examination. It reflects the years of preparation, financial sacrifice and the hope of securing a place in medical college.

But for many aspirants, the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a paper leak transformed months of anticipation into uncertainty. The decision to conduct a retest left thousands of students grappling with anxiety, disappointment and emotional exhaustion.

Between May 12, when the NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled and June 21, when the retest is scheduled, at least 12 NEET aspirants from different states died by suicide in just 37 days. While investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding each case, their stories have sparked a nationwide conversation about academic pressure and students' mental health.

From confidence to uncertainty after exam cancellation

Several students who took their own lives had reportedly performed well in the May 3 examination and believed they were close to achieving their dream of becoming doctors by entering a good medical college.

In Rajasthan, one student left the examination hall feeling optimistic about his chances of success. Family members said the announcement of a retest deeply affected him, turning confidence into despair. Similar incidents emerged from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where students who had spent years preparing for NEET struggled to cope with the prospect of starting over.

Many came from families that had invested financial resources in coaching, study materials and relocation expenses. For some aspirants, parents had taken loans in the hope that their children would secure admission to medical colleges.

Families searching for answers

These tragedies have left families across the country struggling to understand what happened. In several cases, relatives described noticeable changes in behaviour after the examination was cancelled. Some students reportedly became withdrawn, while others expressed fears about their future prospects.

In Goa, a teenager who was an athlete and had represented his school in many hockey tournaments reportedly wrote about no longer wanting to appear for competitive examinations. In Tamil Nadu, a student shared concerns with relatives about having to face the test again after already attempting it multiple times.

Many families say the emotional burden carried by students is often underestimated until it is too late.

A wider mental health concern

The deaths have renewed the conversation about the intense pressure linked with India's competitive entrance examination scenario.

Mental health experts have long warned that high-stakes exams can create overwhelming stress, particularly when students feel that years of effort and family expectations depend on a single result. While the investigation into the alleged paper leak and examination process continues, the conversation has expanded beyond questions of fairness and accountability.

For many, this issue now highlights the need for stronger mental health support systems, better counselling services and a broader discussion about how success and failure are viewed within India's education system.

Behind every statistic is a young person with ambitions, a family that invested in a dream and a future that will never be realised. Their stories serve as a reminder that academic achievement should never come at the cost of a student's well-being.