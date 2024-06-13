NEET-UG 2024: SC to hear pleas challenging medical entrance exam result today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Aliens aren't from another world, they're...' Harvard scientists' unveil big secret

Popular Pakistani Youtuber, anchor Imran Riaz Khan arrested from Lahore airport, here's why

'Everybody knows answer except...': Rahul Gandhi on choosing between Wayanad, Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

BTS' Jin poses with Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope after military discharge; reunion photo breaks the internet

SBI to raise up to Rs 250450000000 through debt, plans to use the money for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Aliens aren't from another world, they're...' Harvard scientists' unveil big secret

Popular Pakistani Youtuber, anchor Imran Riaz Khan arrested from Lahore airport, here's why

Meet Indian queen who travelled with 1000 sarees, had tongue cleaner made of gold, divorced first husband due to...

This country has people of 120 nationalities

How diabetes affects life expectancy of sugar patients?

7 ways to remove excess salt from food

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

BTS' Jin poses with Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope after military discharge; reunion photo breaks the internet

Rituparna Sengupta opens up on her chemistry with Prosenjit Chatterjee, talks about their 50th film Ajogyo | Exclusive

Anand Mahindra rides Prabhas' futuristic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

NEET-UG 2024: SC to hear pleas challenging medical entrance exam result today

The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centers with approximately 24 lakh candidates, saw its results unexpectedly announced on June 4, earlier than scheduled.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 05:47 AM IST

NEET-UG 2024: SC to hear pleas challenging medical entrance exam result today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court is set to hear three petitions on Thursday, June 13, regarding the NEET-UG 2024 examinations, which are for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other courses. Among these petitions is one filed by the chief executive of the EdTech firm 'Physics Wallah', Alakh Pandey, concerning alleged irregularities in the examination process. Pandey has specifically challenged the random award of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to over 1,500 candidates.

In addition to Pandey's petition, the court will also consider pleas filed separately by Abdullah Mohammed Faiz and Jaripiti Kartheek. Pandey has requested the establishment of an expert panel under the court's supervision to investigate the examination process and results of NEET (UG) 2024.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centers with approximately 24 lakh candidates, saw its results unexpectedly announced on June 4, earlier than scheduled. Allegations of question paper leaks and the awarding of grace marks have prompted protests and legal action in various high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

An unprecedented 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720, raising suspicions of irregularities, especially as six of these top scorers were from a center in Haryana's Faridabad. Concerns have been raised that the allocation of grace marks may have contributed to this phenomenon, with 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination, vital for admissions to various medical and related courses across India, is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA officials, while acknowledging 63 reported cases of students using unfair means, including impersonation, cheating, and tampering with OMR sheets, have emphasized that the integrity of the NEET-UG exam has not been compromised and there has been no paper leak. Of these cases, 23 students have been debarred for varying periods, with the results of the remaining 40 candidates withheld pending further investigation. An expert panel was formed to assess each case and recommend appropriate actions, resulting in the debarment of certain candidates from taking the exam for up to three years.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Aliens aren't from another world, they're...' Harvard scientists' unveil big secret

Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police

This actor gave year's biggest hit, was accused of leaking actress' obscene MMS, it ruined his career, now works as...

Amazon Summer Deals: 5 body sunscreen lotions for ultimate sun protection

Zomato to give Rs 3000000000 push to Blinkit, Rs 1000000000 to be invested in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement