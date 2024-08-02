NEET-UG 2024 row: SC's big verdict in paper leak case, says NTA should avoid...

Supreme Court said that in it’s judgement it has highlighted all the deficiencies in the structural processes of the NTAs

Amid the NEET-UG 2024 row, the Supreme Court on Friday stated that there was no systemic breach of the papers, and the leak was only limited to Patna and Hazaribagh. Supreme Court said in it’s judgement it has highlighted all the deficiences in the structural processes of the NTAs. We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students, said Supreme Court.

This is a breaking story. Refresh more updates