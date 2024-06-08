Twitter
NEET Result 2024 Controversy: NTA says results of over 1,500 students awarded grace marks to be re-examined

The move comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing first rank in the exam.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

NEET Result 2024 Controversy: NTA says results of over 1,500 students awarded grace marks to be re-examined
The education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday.

The move comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing first rank in the exam.

"The panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said at a press conference here.

"The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process," he added.

Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

