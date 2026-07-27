FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress over re-exam result

NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress o

Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha wins Indian Idol 16, calls it life-changing journey: 'This trophy belongs to everyone who stood by me'

Jyotirmayee from Odisha wins Indian Idol 16, calls it life-changing journey

Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in LS

Govt to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in LS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress over re-exam result

She was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Police have found a handwritten suicide note in Marathi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress over re-exam result
NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress over re-exam result
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, upset with her low score allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. The deceased has been identified as Ankita Suresh Sangle, a resident of Jalalpur. Her family member said she was under stress after she secured 166 marks in the NEET re-exam held on June 21. She was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Police have found a handwritten suicide note in Marathi.

NEET aspirant dies by suicide: What happened

At the time of incident, Ankita's father and brother had reportedly gone to Pandharpur for darshan, while her mother was at home. Ankita was studying in a separate room. After receiving no response from her for a long time, her mother entered the room and found her unconscious. The family alerted neighbours and informed the police.

According to Ankita's uncle, Anna Sangle, she had been under severe mental stress following the NEET UG examination. He said she had performed well in the original exam held on May 3, but after the exam was cancelled and re-conducted on June 21, she scored 166 marks, reportedly 11 marks below the cut-off. According to her uncle, she was deeply distressed over not qualifying and had become depressed.

Suicide note for family

In the suicide note, Ankita expressed that her long-held dream of becoming a doctor had remained unfulfilled. "I am depressed because I did not get the expected success in this exam. My dream of becoming a doctor did not come true. None of my parents or brothers should be held responsible for this suicide," the note reportedly stated. 

Addressing her family in the note, Ankita wrote, "You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty. Dada (brother), you also supported me a lot. You loved me even more than Mom and Dad. You are not responsible for my suicide."

"Even when I was studying for NEET, you sacrificed everything for me, and I failed, unable to fulfil your wishes. Brother, please take good care of Mom and Dad. Don't let them lack anything," she wrote in the note.

Police investigation

According to reports, Karjat Police have registered the case as an accidental death (ADR) and launched a detailed investigation. An autopsy was conducted before Ankita's last rites were performed in Jalalpur later that night.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Paper leak row settles, Modi govt sets new agenda: Women's quota top the list, delimitation next
Paper leak row settles, Modi govt sets new agenda: Women's quota top the list
Ranbir Kapoor makes big statement on leading Dhoom 4, reveals his line-up, but skips mentioning Animal Park
Ranbir Kapoor makes big statement on leading Dhoom 4, reveals his line-up, but s
NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress over re-exam result
NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress o
US-Iran conflict enters diplomatic phase as both sides pause strikes
US-Iran conflict enters diplomatic phase as both sides pause strikes
Assam Floods: Situation improves as water level drops, but over 5.24 lakh people affected; Death toll reaches 68
Assam Floods: Over 5.24 lakh people affected, Death toll reaches 68
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement