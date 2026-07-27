NEET Re-Exam Tragedy: Maharashtra student dies by suicide, family cites stress over re-exam result

She was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Police have found a handwritten suicide note in Marathi.

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, upset with her low score allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. The deceased has been identified as Ankita Suresh Sangle, a resident of Jalalpur. Her family member said she was under stress after she secured 166 marks in the NEET re-exam held on June 21. She was found hanging in her room at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Police have found a handwritten suicide note in Marathi.

NEET aspirant dies by suicide: What happened

At the time of incident, Ankita's father and brother had reportedly gone to Pandharpur for darshan, while her mother was at home. Ankita was studying in a separate room. After receiving no response from her for a long time, her mother entered the room and found her unconscious. The family alerted neighbours and informed the police.

According to Ankita's uncle, Anna Sangle, she had been under severe mental stress following the NEET UG examination. He said she had performed well in the original exam held on May 3, but after the exam was cancelled and re-conducted on June 21, she scored 166 marks, reportedly 11 marks below the cut-off. According to her uncle, she was deeply distressed over not qualifying and had become depressed.

Suicide note for family

In the suicide note, Ankita expressed that her long-held dream of becoming a doctor had remained unfulfilled. "I am depressed because I did not get the expected success in this exam. My dream of becoming a doctor did not come true. None of my parents or brothers should be held responsible for this suicide," the note reportedly stated.

Addressing her family in the note, Ankita wrote, "You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty. Dada (brother), you also supported me a lot. You loved me even more than Mom and Dad. You are not responsible for my suicide."

"Even when I was studying for NEET, you sacrificed everything for me, and I failed, unable to fulfil your wishes. Brother, please take good care of Mom and Dad. Don't let them lack anything," she wrote in the note.

Police investigation

According to reports, Karjat Police have registered the case as an accidental death (ADR) and launched a detailed investigation. An autopsy was conducted before Ankita's last rites were performed in Jalalpur later that night.