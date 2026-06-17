Telegram moves Delhi HC, slams blanket ban over NEET paper leak as 'grossly disproportionate‘

Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court against the Centre's temporary ban imposed ahead of the NEET UG re-examination.

Telegram approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging the temporary restrictions imposed on the messaging platform ahead of the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The matter has been listed before the bench of Justice Tajas Karia and is expected to be heard later in the day.

The Centre had ordered a temporary restriction on Telegram's services in India until June 22, a move welcomed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which said the action was necessary to curb fraud and misinformation targeting NEET candidates.

NTA flags alleged scam network

The legal challenge comes after the NTA claimed to have uncovered a large-scale scam network operating through Telegram channels.

According to the agency, fraudsters were allegedly charging students between ₹14,000 and ₹25,000, and in some cases up to ₹10 lakh, by falsely claiming to provide access to "leaked" NEET UG re-examination papers.

The NTA said the crackdown was aimed at protecting students from financial fraud and preventing the spread of misinformation related to the examination.

What does the blocking order say?

In an official statement, the NTA said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had directed a temporary restriction on access to Telegram in India until June 22, covering the examination period and its immediate aftermath.

Additionally, the ministry instructed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

According to the NTA, the measure was intended to prevent organised cheating rackets from using the platform to deceive students with false claims of access to examination papers.

The agency further argued that disabling message editing would help prevent the creation of fabricated "paper leak" evidence, where previously sent messages could be altered while retaining their original timestamps.

While acknowledging the inconvenience caused to users, the NTA maintained that the restrictions were temporary and necessary to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.

The NEET UG examination, originally conducted on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of irregularities and paper leaks.

Pavel Durov criticises ban

Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticised the government's decision, arguing that it unfairly impacted millions of legitimate users.

In a post on X, Durov said, 'India's IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes more than 150 million ordinary Telegram users in India, not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. The ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps.'

India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions.



This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.



And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

His remarks sparked debate over whether platform-wide restrictions are an effective way to tackle online examination fraud.

NTA defends decision

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh defended the government's move, stating that restricting access to Telegram would significantly reduce the reach of fraudulent channels targeting students.

He acknowledged that some operators could continue running channels through VPNs or from locations outside India. However, he argued that if students within India were unable to access those channels, the fraud ecosystem would be severely weakened.

According to Singh, the objective is to prevent students from losing money and being misled by fake claims regarding leaked question papers during the re-examination period.