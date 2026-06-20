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NEET Re-Exam 2026: Delhi govt arranges relief camps, drinking water, free DTC bus rides for students and parents

The Chief Minister said a total of 97 examination centres have been designated for the NEET examination in Delhi. Special cooling zones are being established by the district administration near all these centres.

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Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Delhi govt arranges relief camps, drinking water, free DTC bus rides for students and parents
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Image source: ANI
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A day ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her best wishes to students and their families and said the Delhi Government has ensured that no family faces unnecessary difficulties related to transportation, heat or long waiting hours on the day of the exam.

She said that while NEET candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost on DTC buses, special cooling zones have also been set up outside all 97 examination centres for parents and family members. Respecting the dreams of every student and the hopes of every parent is the responsibility of the government, she said, adding that the entire city is wishing success to every candidate appearing for the examination tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said a total of 97 examination centres have been designated for the NEET examination in Delhi. Special cooling zones are being established by the district administration near all these centres.

She said this is the first time that special waiting arrangements have been made, keeping in mind the comfort and convenience not only of students appearing for the examination but also of their parents and family members.

She noted that while candidates remain inside the examination halls, the concerns, heat and discomfort faced by parents waiting outside for several hours often go unnoticed. Recognising this human aspect, the Delhi Government has created cooling zones around the examination centres, where parents will have access to seating and resting facilities, along with clean drinking water, shikanji, ORS, tea and first-aid support. Comfortable waiting arrangements will be available for them outside the examination centres.

The Chief Minister also announced that all NEET candidates will be able to travel free of cost on DTC buses on June 21. To avail of the facility, they will only need to show their valid NEET admit card to the bus conductor. She said the government's effort is to ensure that students do not face any transportation-related inconvenience on the day of the examination and are able to reach their centres on time and appear for the test with complete concentration and confidence.

She said the time, hard work and future of our youth are extremely important. The Delhi Government remains committed to providing every possible support and convenience to students during their education and competitive examinations. When parents feel comfortable and reassured, it also has a positive impact on students, helping them appear for the examination with greater confidence.

Extending her best wishes to all NEET aspirants, Chief Minister Gupta said the examination is an opportunity to give a new direction to their hard work, dedication and dreams.She urged students to take the examination with confidence and wished them a bright future. She said the entire city is praying for their bright future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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