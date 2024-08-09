NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday to delay the NEET PG exam, which is planned for August 11. The request, made by Vishal Soren, asks for a postponement because many students have been assigned exam centers in cities that are difficult to reach, and they need more time to make travel arrangements.

A panel of judges, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, took note of the issue on Thursday after lawyer Anas Tanwir brought it to their attention. The judges agreed to discuss the matter further on Friday.

The plea highlights that exam centers were assigned on July 31, with specific locations given on August 8. Although this process was meant to prevent cheating, the short notice has made it hard for students to plan their travel. Over two lakh students are expected to take the exam in 185 cities, but the limited availability of train tickets and rising airfare costs are making it tough for many to get to their centers.

Originally, the NEET PG 2024 exam was set for July 23 but was delayed by the Union Health Ministry after problems were found with the NEET UG exam held earlier this year. The NEET UG results caused controversy when 67 students initially scored a perfect 720/720. After protests and a retest, the number of top scorers was reduced to 17.