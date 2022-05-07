NEET PG 2022: No delay in exam, letter being circulated is fake, says government

File photo

The Centre on Saturday clarified that the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 has not been postponed and it will be held as scheduled on May 21.

The development comes amid a fake letter being circulated on social media which claims that the exam has been postponed to July 9.

The government’s nodal agency PIB (Press Information Bureau) said that a fake letter is being circulated in the name of the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS).

READ | Who is IAS Pooja Singhal, probed by ED in money laundering case

“A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” PIB tweeted on Saturday.

A FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. PIBFactCheck



The exam has not been postponed.



It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only. pic.twitter.com/790mTsZypM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2022

Fake letter

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, has directed that over five thousand interns are ineligible for the exams and due to insufficient time between the counseling of previous NEET PG and exams hence conduct of NEET PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022 is to be postponed," reads the letter being circulated on social media.



Meanwhile, in response to the letter, the National Board of Examinations (NBE), said: "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS."



It said that all stakeholders have been advised not to be misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website, it said.

READ | NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts at nhai.gov.in, know how to apply

NEET PG 2022

NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. However, students are requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi postpone the exam.

Students moved to the Supreme Court on May 5, 2022, to appeal the postponement of the exam.

More than 15,000 students will be appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.