NEET may go online, follow JEE model: What Centre told Supreme Court about major NTA reforms

Responding to petitions seeking structural reforms of the NTA, the Centre detailed the measures adopted pursuant to the Court's May 29, 2026 order. The government is actively considering shifting NEET to a computer-based test (CBT) through a phased transition, possibly adopting a two-stage model.

The National Testing Agency examination processes may see a comprehensive overhaul as the Union Government has planned a phased transition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examinations to computer-based and a two-stage model similar to JEE.

The Union Government has informed the Supreme Court about its plan for reforming NTA exam processes. In Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) v. Union of India [W.P.(C) 651/2026], the apex court is actively monitoring the overhaul of the NTA following the systemic collapse and cancellation of the NEET-UG exam. Responding to petitions seeking structural reforms of the NTA, the Centre detailed the measures adopted pursuant to the Court's May 29, 2026 order.

The affidavit, filed by Arvind Kumar Sinha, Under Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, notes that the Centre has asserted that a multi-layered security architecture has now been put in place to ensure the integrity of national entrance examinations. A high-level committee led by former ISRO chief Dr K. Radhakrishnan has designed a comprehensive security framework for NEET. A high-powered task force, headed by Nandan Nilekani, has been constituted to recommend end-to-end reforms in NEET within three months.

NEET may shift to a computer-based, two-stage format

The government is actively considering shifting NEET to a computer-based test (CBT) through a phased transition, possibly adopting a two-stage model similar to JEE. While no final decision has yet been made, any change will be made only after the High-Level Task Force's recommendations, stakeholder consultations, and adequate notice to candidates.

The Centre highlighted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which introduces stricter punishments and fast-track courts for paper leaks, impersonation, hacking, and other exam malpractices.

The Centre has informed the court that question papers are prepared by experts at a high-security, isolated location where electronic devices are banned, and security is provided by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). A large question bank at least five times larger than the final paper, ensuring no single individual knows the complete question paper. Question papers are translated into 13 languages using artificial intelligence, followed by verification. Several versions of the question paper are prepared simultaneously so that a compromised paper can be replaced at short notice.

Question paper safeguards, security protocols

Question papers are printed at multiple confidential facilities under 24x7 surveillance, and CRPF are deployed at printing presses. Papers are packed in QR-coded, tamper-proof boxes and transported in GPS-enabled steel trunks secured with one-time locks. CAPF personnel transport papers to custodian banks and examination centres, ensuring secure transportation.

Emphasis is placed on Biometric verification, with candidates undergoing fingerprint, facial recognition, identity verification, and frisking with metal detectors before entering exam centres. Each candidate's OMR response is prepared in two copies, which are separately sealed and packed immediately after the exam.

Further, the Centre also said detailed security protocols cannot be disclosed publicly due to confidentiality concerns but assured the Court that a multi-layered security architecture is now in place.

Call for NTA reforms

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has approached the Supreme Court alleging a 'systemic failure' in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination and seeking sweeping reforms in the national medical entrance testing framework. The petitioners were represented by Adv Charu Mathur and Ritu Raniwal AOR (for UDF), and Adv Tanvi Dubey.

Meanwhile, the NEET-UG 2026, conducted by the NTA on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, was cancelled on May 12 after allegations of a paper leak surfaced.