NEET, JEE admissions set for a major change? Class 12 Board marks may carry 50% weightage

For admissions to crucial entrance exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), 50 per cent weightage will be given to school board exams along with the scores of the medical and engineering exams.

For admissions to crucial entrance exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), 50 per cent weightage will be given to school board exams along with the scores of the medical and engineering exams.

The move is under planning with an aim to reduce the high significance of any exam, be it entrance tests for medical and engineering admissions or board exams. The decision comes after a series of unexpected events in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have started a debate on the credibility of the system.

"The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission/merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests," a source said.

Currently, medical and engineering admissions are based on entrance test marks, and candidates are mandated to score a qualifying percentage in board exams to be eligible to sit for the entrance exams.

The Ministry of Education had set up a nine-member committee last year that is considering the reforms to study students' dependence on coaching, the spread of "dummy schools" and fairness in high-stakes entrance tests.

The panel is expected to submit its final report to the government in the coming weeks. The committee has also recommended closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi.