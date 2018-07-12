Headlines

NEET grace marks: CPM MP T K Rangarajan files caveat in Supreme Court

Madras HC awarded grace marks on the PIL moved by Rangarajan who sought full marks for the 49 erroneous questions in the NEET Tamil question paper.

G Jagannath

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 05:45 AM IST

CPM Rajya Sabha MP T K Rangarajan on Wednesday filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court anticipating CBSE would challenge the Madras High Court order awarding 196 grace marks for 49 erroneous questions in the Tamil version of this year's NEET even as the CBSE officials claimed they have not got the copy of the judgment.


"I have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Madras HC ordering grace marks to the students who opted for Tamil version of the NEET this year," Rangarajan told DNA. Madras HC awarded grace marks on the PIL moved by Rangarajan who sought full marks for the 49 erroneous questions in the NEET Tamil question paper.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, director of academic and NEET, CBSE told DNA that they have not got the copy of the judgment yet. "We hope to get the judgment copy on Thursday after which we will decide on our next course of action," he said.

On Tuesday, the Madras HC passed an order with a far-reaching impact on the medical admission process across the country staying the ongoing MBBS and BDS admission based on the present merit list and asked the CBSE to revise the ranking list in two weeks time after awarding grace marks.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar said his government would support NEET students from the state in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction to CBSE to grant grace marks and said its future course of action will be based on the steps taken by the central board.

"The (high court) direction has been given to CBSE only. Action will be taken on behalf of our government based on the further steps to be taken by CBSE," he told reporters here in response to a query in this connection.

Following the Madras HC order, many of the 24,720 students who wrote NEET in Tamil would be able to get medical seats. The NEET cut off this year was 119 for students from the general category, and 96 for SC, ST and OBC students. With the 196 grace marks added, many Tamil medium students may become eligible for government institutes. All students who got more than -77 marks in the general category, and more than -100 marks in the reserved categories, will clear the cut-off.

The high court order has come days ahead of the result for the second round of seat allotment for the all India quota for the admission to the MBBS and BDS courses to be declared on July 12. In Tamil Nadu, the first phase of the counselling is underway for the management quota seats till July 18.

NEET IMPACT

With 196 grace marks, Tamil medium students may become eligible for govt institutes. Students who got more than -77 marks in general category, and more than -100 marks in the reserved categories, will clear the cut-off.

