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NEET girl's crying video, who got 1-minute late, resurfaces after NEET-UG 2026 cancellation; Internet say, 'God saved her'

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NEET girl's crying video, who got 1-minute late, resurfaces after NEET-UG 2026 cancellation; Internet say, 'God saved her'

A NEET aspirant from Raipur, known as ' 1-Minute late NEET Girl' heartbreaking video of crying outside an exam centre has re-circulated on the social media again after the NEET-UG 2026 examination got leaked and eventually got cancelled.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 15, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

NEET girl's crying video, who got 1-minute late, resurfaces after NEET-UG 2026 cancellation; Internet say, 'God saved her'
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A NEET aspirant from Raipur, known as ' 1-Minute late NEET Girl' heartbreaking video of crying outside an exam centre has re-circulated on the social media again after the NEET-UG 2026 examination got leaked and eventually got cancelled.

The incident is from Raipur's Jagannath Kanya Vidyalaya during the NEET-UG 2026 examination on 3 May 2026. As per reports, the student reached just 1 minute after the gate shortly after the National Testing Agency’s strict 1:30 PM reporting deadline. Security personnel reportedly refused to allow her inside the centre, following the examination protocol that bars late entry under any circumstances. The girl was then seen crying and pleading for letting her sit for the examination.

The video got viral again after the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026, was officially cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following confirmation of a widespread question paper leak. A mandatory nationwide re-examination will be conducted for over 22 lakh affected medical aspirants.

Internet reacts

The netizens calling her the luckiest person and were shocked by her luck. One user said, 'Luckiest girl ever, now this is your chance now go and prove yourself that you are doctor.'

Another user said, 'Guess she prayed so hard.' While third said, 'God saved her.'  Fourth said, 'Don't cry, new schedule exam paper you will get it in advance okay..... Please don't cry.' 

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