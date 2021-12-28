NEET counselling: Resident doctors continue to protest, warn to withdraw health care services

Several resident doctors across the country continue their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors." The protestors have also demanded an apology from Delhi Police over cops` "stern action" during their Monday`s Supreme Court march.

On the other hand, the stand-off between the doctors and the government has increased the problems of the patients coming to the hospitals for their treatment. Due to the doctors being on strike, patients have to return without treatment.

On Monday, a protest march was held by the resident doctors towards the Supreme Court, however, they were stopped midway by the Delhi Police. As the doctors were not allowed to continue their march, they surrendered their medical apron on the road to register the protest. The doctors alleged they were thrashed and dragged during their march to the Top Court.

The police said that seven of their personnel were injured during the chaos. It also said that two buses were damaged at that time.

Presently, the doctors are protesting outside the emergency ward of the Safdarjung Hospital. All emergency services, including ambulance services, were briefly obstructed due to the agitation. As the healthcare facilities have been drastically affected due to the ongoing protests, the resident doctors said they are the first to get affected by the pain of the patients.

(With agency inputs)