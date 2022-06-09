NEET aspirant found dead in Kota forest

Kota coaching, NEET coaching: The girl was a resident of Chhattisgarh. (Representational)

Kota: A 17-year-old girl, preparing for the NEET exam in Rajasthan's Kota, was found dead in a forest near the city's Jawahar Sagar Dam, the police said on Thursday. The girl belongs to Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and was staying at a hospital for the past one and a half months, the police said.

The police said the girl appeared to have died after being hit by a stone. The minor had left her room two days ago to visit her coaching centre but didn't return. The police have found that the victim had been in touch with Gandhi Nagar's Kishan Gupta on social media. He had come to Kota on Saturday and they went on a picnic. CCTV footage showed the girl leaving on a scooter with a man.

The police will bring the man to Kota on Thursday.

Kota is the hub of coaching centres where students from all over India arrive to prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI