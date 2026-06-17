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NEET Aspirant Death: 23-year-old student dies by suicide in Dehradun days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, probe underway

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Dehradun was found dead at her home, leaving a note expressing love for her parents and stating that no one was responsible.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 03:04 PM IST

NEET Aspirant Death: 23-year-old student dies by suicide in Dehradun days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, probe underway
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A 23-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, police said. A note recovered from her room reportedly expressed love for her parents and stated that no one should be held responsible for her death.

The deceased, identified as Riya Kumari Thapa, was the daughter of a Kargil War veteran. According to police, family members became concerned after she did not respond when her mother went to call her for lunch.

Family informed police after no response

When repeated attempts to reach her failed, the family forced open the door to her room and discovered her unresponsive. Authorities were subsequently informed.

Suicide note retrieved from the room

Police said a handwritten note was recovered from the room. In the note, Riya reportedly wrote, 'I love you, Mummy, Papa. No one is at fault.'

Senior police officer Ankit Kandari said the note indicated that Riya did not blame anyone for her decision and had expressed feelings of self-doubt regarding her abilities.

Competitive exams pressure

According to preliminary findings, academic stress may have been a contributing factor. Kandari said Riya had been disappointed by her lack of success in competitive examinations and was preparing for an upcoming NEET examination scheduled for June 21.

Class 12th topper

Riya was considered a bright student and had scored 97 per cent in her Class 12 board examinations, reportedly topping her school. Despite her academic achievements, she had not been able to clear the medical entrance examination in her earlier attempt.

Police have initiated further proceedings and are continuing their investigation into the incident

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