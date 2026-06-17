FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Men Who Slapped Abhijeet Dipke Receive Heroic Welcome, Garlanded After Release

CJP Protest: Men Who Slapped Abhijeet Dipke Receive Heroic Welcome, Garlanded After Release

NEET Aspirant Death: 23-year-old student dies by suicide in Dehradun days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, probe underway

23-year-old student dies by suicide in Dehradun days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

NEET Aspirant Death: 17-year-old student dies by suicide in Delhi's Palam Colony ahead of retest

Police said that during inquest proceedings under Section 194 BNSS, it was revealed that the deceased had allegedly died by hanging at her residence.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 03:13 PM IST

NEET Aspirant Death: 17-year-old student dies by suicide in Delhi's Palam Colony ahead of retest
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant, Renu, a resident of Palam Colony in South West Delhi, was found dead at her residence on June 13, allegedly by suicide, police said.According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at PS Palam Village regarding a female who had been brought to IG Hospital, Dwarka, in an unconscious condition. She was declared dead by doctors.

Police said that during inquest proceedings under Section 194 BNSS, it was revealed that the deceased had allegedly died by hanging at her residence. The Crime Team inspected the spot, and statements of family members were recorded.

Apologies to parents in death note

A handwritten suicide note and the ligature material were recovered from the scene and seized as per procedure. In the note, the deceased reportedly apologised to her parents, stating that she could not fulfil their expectations.

The police said the girl had appeared for the NEET examination on May 3, and this was her first attempt. She had allegedly been under depression following the examination.

Her father had left for his in-laws' house on June 13 due to a family death, during which she was alone at home, when the incident took place in the evening.

What Delhi Police said?

Delhi Police, in its statement, said, "Brief facts regarding the suicide incident, PS Palam Village: On 13.06.2026, a PCR call was received regarding a 17-year-old female resident of Palam Colony, who was brought to IG Hospital, Dwarka, in an unconscious condition and declared dead by the attending doctor. During inquest proceedings under Section 194 BNSS, it was found that she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence. The Crime Team inspected the spot. Statements of family members were recorded, and none of them made any allegation of foul play or abetment against any person."

"A handwritten suicide note and ligature material were seized as per the law. Post-mortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the legal heir. No material indicating abetment or suspicious circumstances has come to notice during the enquiry."

Police further added that no suspicious circumstances or allegations of abetment have emerged during the investigation so far, and the inquiry is continuing.

23-year-old NEET aspirant died in Dehradun

A similar incident was reported in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, where a 23-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Ria, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Chandrabani area of Dehradun on Tuesday morning, Officials said.

Riya performed well in the examination and secured 96.7% marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper.She was preparing for the NEET examination and was reportedly under stress over the NEET re-examination.

As per officials, a suicide note recovered from the scene contained the words, "Mom and Dad, I love you," along with expressions of disappointment and frustration over not being able to achieve success in her studies.

READ MORE: NEET Aspirant Death: 23-year-old student dies by suicide in Dehradun days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, probe underway

Meanwhile, These incidents have again put a spotlight on the heavy psychological burden on students taking India’s most competitive entrance exams. They highlight the pressing need for solid counseling systems in institutions and broader structural support for aspirants in distress.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET Aspirant Death: 23-year-old student dies by suicide in Dehradun days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, probe underway
23-year-old student dies by suicide in Dehradun days before NEET-UG 2026 re-exam
NEET Aspirant Death: 17-year-old student dies by suicide in Delhi's Palam Colony ahead of retest
NEET Aspirant Death: 17-year-old student dies by suicide in Delhi's Palam Colony
Modi-Trump G7 Meeting: Will PM Modi raise killing of Indian sailors, Russian oil tariffs, and trade issues?
Modi-Trump G7 Meeting:Sailors’ death, farm access, Russian oil tariff on agenda?
WION Health Pulse: India excels in reverse engineering, says Dr Shubnum Singh, praise for its volume and price advantage
WION Health Pulse: India excels in reverse engineering, says Dr Shubnum Singh
Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari face off against Bobby Deol; Hrithik Roshan makes surprise appearance
Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari face off against Bobby Deol
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement