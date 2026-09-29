NEET after Commerce? Kerala girl threatens to commit suicide; watch viral video

Idukki girl who thought Commerce blocked her NEET dream rescued from Parunthumpara gorge after police counselling.

On September 28, a girl from Idukki, Kerala, was saved after threatening to commit suicide at a popular tourist destination in Parunthumpara. The incident occurred at Tagore Head, the highest point in Parunthumpara, Peermade. Police and Fire Force teams safely brought her down after counselling.

What happened at Parunthumpara

On Sunday, a girl from Vandiperiyar was found in distress near a gorge at Parunthumpara. A photographer alerted residents, who notified Peermade police. Police and the Fire Force quickly responded. Officers talked to the photographer and contacted the girl by phone. A viral video captures a police officer reassuring her and encouraging her to move away from the edge. The Fire Force successfully brought her down to safety.

Also read: Asian Games 2026: Sonali Shingate stars as India defends women's Kabaddi gold, says 'It's unbelievable'

Why she was upset

Police reported that a girl who studied Commerce in Plus Two believed this disqualified her from taking the NEET exam for MBBS admission, causing significant disappointment. This academic distress was linked to an incident that occurred, after which police provided her with professional counselling and informed her family for additional support.

According to police, a girl who had taken Commerce in Plus Two believed she could not appear for the NEET exam for MBBS admission, which left her deeply disappointed. This academic distress was linked to an incident that occurred, after which police provided her with professional counselling and informed her family for additional support.