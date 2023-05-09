NEET 2023 bra controversy: Aspirants asked to remove bra at Chennai centre, wear kurta inside out

NEET UG 2023 students asked to remove bras at centre (File photo)

This year, the bra controversy has erupted in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 once again, where a few female students were asked to remove their bra before entering the medical entrance examination centre on Sunday.

The report comes from a NEET examination centre in Chennai, where a girl had said that she was asked to remove her undergarment, more specifically her bra, before entering the exam hall in accordance with the dress code and security measures in the place.

After this, many reports emerged where female students were asked to remove certain pieces of their clothing outside the NEET 2023 centre. Reports of students removing their bras and changing their clothes outside the centre triggered a mass outrage on social media.

Due to the strict dress code of the NEET 2023 exam, students were forced to purchase clothes from nearby shops right outside the centre and change. They were asked to remove their innerwear, while one girl was also asked to take off her kurta and wear it inside out.

A journalist, as per India Today reports, posted about the incident where a NEET centre in Chennai asked the female students to write their papers without wearing a bra. The exam centre had reportedly asked a girl student to remove her bra in the middle of the examination.

After receiving major backlash on her tweets, the journalist was forced to take down the tweet. She received a lot of perverted replies to her tweet which talked about female students removing their bras while writing the NEET undergraduate exam.

The NEET 2023 examination faced a similar backlash last year when many students reported that they were asked to change their clothes in the middle of the streets because of their strict dress code and security regulations.

According to the NEET 2023 dress code, candidates are only allowed to wear half-sleeved tshirts and trousers. They are not allowed to wear shoes, only slippers and sandals, and are not allowed to carry metal objects inside the exam hall.

