NEET 2022: Girls in Kerala asked to remove bras while entering exam hall, narrate ‘traumatic experience’

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 follows a strict dress code when it comes to students who are sitting for the medical entrance exam. Though rules have been put into place by authorities, one institute in Kerala took the dress code rule a little too far.

Many women and female students had to face humiliation and traumatic experiences when they were asked to remove their bras before they entered their NEET 2022 examination hall at a private educational institution in the Kollam district of Kerala.

According to several student accounts, girls were not allowed to enter the examination hall and were allegedly asked to remove a part of their undergarments before they were allowed to sit for their entrance test.

The father of a 17-year-old girl who had appeared for the NEET 2022 examination in Kerala narrated the traumatic ordeal of her daughter, where she was “forced” to sit in a 3-hour long entrance test without a brassier, as per news agency PTI.

The father of the student filed a complaint with the police, where he wrote that the girl was forced to remove her bra by the female security personnel because of the “metallic hook” in the undergarment.

The student was also told by the security that she will not be allowed to sit for the exam and won’t be able to seek admission to a medical college if she doesn’t remove her innerwear. As per the father’s complaint, the girl was told by the authorities, “Is your future or innerwear big for you? Just remove it and don't waste our time.”

As per media reports, the majority of the female students sitting for the exam in the Kollam exam centre were made to remove their bras and put them in the storeroom of the institute. The candidates were reportedly “traumatized” and “mentally disturbed” during the examination.

K.M. Abhijith, President of the NSUI state wing, said appropriate action should be taken against the wrong-doers, while students, after hearing about the incident, staged protest marches towards the institution where this incident took place.

