NEET 2021: SC slams Centre for ‘treating young doctors as football’ over last-minute syllabus changes

The Supreme Court slammed the central government over last-minute changes in the syllabus of NEET 2021.

The Supreme Court has slammed the Centre over the last-minute changes in the syllabus of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Speciality Examination 2021, stating that the central government cannot ‘treat young doctors as football in the game of power.’

The Supreme Court issued this statement on Monday, warning the central government that if it’s not satisfied with last-minute changes to the NEET SSE 2021 syllabus, it may not pass the structures proposed by the government.

As per media reports, the Supreme Court said that it “will not allow these young doctors to be placed in the hands of some insensitive bureaucrats.” The apex court further asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Medical Commission (NMC) and National Board of Examination (NBE) to “put their house in order.”

The Supreme Court bench asked the Centre to hold a meeting with the other two authorities within the week to finalise their decision. “Better come with some strong reasons as if we are not satisfied, we will pass structures,” it said.

Defending the candidates, the SC said, “Don’t treat these young doctors as footballs in the game of power. Hold the meeting and put your house in order. We will not allow the lives of these young doctors to be placed in the hands of some insensitive bureaucrats.”

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court by 41 postgraduate doctors who challenged the last-minute changes made to the syllabus after the notification for examination was issued. While the students reiterated the urgency of the matter, the NMC sought an adjournment of one week for the hearing.

The court, as per media reports, said, “What is NMC doing? We are dealing with the lives of young doctors who will pursue super speciality courses. You have issued the notification for examination on July 23 and then changed the syllabus on August 31. What is this? They are to sit for examinations on November 13 and 14.”

During the hearing, the NBE said that it was well aware of the difficulties faced by the students and there are suitable reasons for making changes to the NEET SSE 2021 syllabus. It further said that it will file a reply to the plea of the candidates by Monday.

The Supreme Court bench, as per reports, said, “Just because someone has the authority to wield power does not mean that he can wield power without application of mind. When you yourself issued notification for examination in July, then what was the need to rock the boat in August. Please talk to MoHFW and NMC and put your house in order.”

It also stated that the NEET SSE 2021 examination is very important for the doctors, and just because they have passed the MBBS exam, doesn’t mean that the Centre can spring last-minute changes in the syllabus upon them.

(WIth agency inputs)