NEET 2020 exams on Sept 13: 7 things candidates must know, SOP in exam centres

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday withdrew the state-wide lockdown on September 12 in view of the NEET 2020 examination scheduled the very next day.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 10:29 PM IST

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examinations will be held on September 13. This is the biggest medical entrance exam in India with over 15 lakh aspirants.

The circumstances are different considering that the exams will be held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitions filed by the students, and Opposition parties to postpone the exams have been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday withdrew the state-wide lockdown on September 12 in view of the NEET 2020 examination scheduled the very next day.

"Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres," she said.

The CM said that keeping the interest of students in mind, the state government has decided to cancel the lockdown on the 12th.

On Wednesday, Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), urged the West Bengal government to withdraw the state-wide lockdown on September 12 in view of the NEET (UG) exam being held on September 13. The request was made so that the students do not face any problem while travelling to their examination centres from far-flung areas.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had dismissed a fresh batch of petitions seeking postponement of NEET (UG) exam 2020 scheduled for September 13.

The National Testing Agency has put forward certain do's and don't for students attending the examinations. Here are some of them:

1. Candidates must bring NEET admit card and self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper) along with additional photographs to attend the examination.

2. Candidates will be instructed to wear fresh mask before entering the examination hall, therefore removing their previous mask.

3. According to the NEET dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear closed footwear, heels and shoes. They can wear slippers and sandals.

4. Candidates with specific attire for religious reason are required to report to the exam hall for mandatory frisking.

5. Candidates hailing from COVID-19 containment zones can use NEET 2020 admit card to be allowed to pass.

6. At the end of the test, candidates must hand over the admit card, OMR Sheet (both original and office copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with them.

7. Candidates will have to bring their own ballpoint pen and personal hand sanitizer.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for NEET 2020 exams:

1. All examination centres will be thoroughly sanitised ahead of the exams. The centres will be provided with masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays.

2. Gap between 2 seats to be maintained as per GOI guidelines.

3. Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan the barcode on the admit card.

4. Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before the start of the exam by invigilators, who will be wearing gloves to ensure hygiene.

