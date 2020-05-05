Headlines

NEET 2020 exam date announced

The NEET 2020 exam was re-scheduled by the ministry, due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 05, 2020, 02:40 PM IST

The new date for NEET 2020 exam has been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the exam will be conducted on July 26.

The date for the release of admit cards for NEET 2020 is yet not available.

The JEE 2020 Mains exam date has also been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the exam will be conducted from July 19 to July 23, 2020.

The JEE-Advanced exam will be conducted in the month of August. 

The date for the release of admit cards for JEE Main, JEE Advanced is yet not available.

Earlier, the exams had been declared postponed by the ministry due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown that is currently in place in India. The Union Minister also said that a decision regarding the pending CBSE Class X and XII board exams will also be taken soon.

 

 

