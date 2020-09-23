Headlines

NEET 2020: Date of declaration of results, how to check answer key

The entrance examination was conducted on September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 04:19 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on  October 12, 2020, according to reports. Concerned candidates can check the result on the official website-ntaneet.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the answer keys for the NEET UG exams will be released by September 28, 2020. Students who have appeared for the NEET 2020 exams in September can download the NEET 2020 provisional answer key through the link which will be released on the official website.

Steps to check the results for the 'NEET 2020' exams:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link-'NEET 2020 results'.

Step 3. In the newly opened page, enter the application number, date of birth, and other necessary details.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

With the answer keys, all set to be released before the results, the students will also have the chance to raise objections to the provisional answer keys. The scanned OMR sheets will also be uploaded by the NTA for the students to cross-check their answers.

Here is how to download the answer key:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2. Go to the login section.

Step 3. Login by entering the application number and password.

Step 4. Click on the link for viewing the answer key.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2020 cut-off marks along with the result to shortlist the candidates for admission to medical courses. The cut-off is the minimum qualifying percentile that needs to be secured by the students to pass the examination.

The entrance examination was conducted on September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said National Testing Agency has informed him that around 85-90% of students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the undergraduate exam.

