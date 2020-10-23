NEET 2020: Counselling to begin soon for 15% All India quota seats

The NEET 2020 counselling for 15 percent Air India Quota seats is likely to begin soon, a report stated on Thursday.

All those candidates who had applied under the Indian/Others category can now apply for NRI status too. The students can check the complete procedure at mcc.nic.in.

The schedule for All India quota counselling will begin by the next week, and admissions will start from November.

The NEET exam results was declared last Friday.

Two candidates attained full marks in the medical entrance exam NEET, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Delhi's Akanksha Singh have scored 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab has been ranked first and Singh second as per the NTA's tie-breaking policy, the officials said.

AIR 1 rank holder, Soyeb Aftab is a student of ALLEN Career Institute Kota for the last three years. Soyeb became the first student in the country to score 720 out of 720 in the exam. Akanksha is a student of Aakash Institute Kota.

A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified the exam for which over 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared. The highest number of qualifying candidates are from Tripura (88,889) followed by Maharashtra (79,974).