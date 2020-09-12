Headlines

NEET 2020: 15 lakh candidates to appear for exam today, here's all you need to know

An NTA official further said that once they enter the centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 13, 2020, 08:14 AM IST

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is going to be held on Sunday (September 13, 2020). Over 15 Lakh candidates will be appearing for the exams amidst strict COVID-19 protocols.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of examination centres from 2,546 to 3,843 in order to maintain social distancing.

The NEET exam will be a pen and paper-based test. The exam was originally scheduled to take place on May 3,  but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said.

"Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time," the official added.

An NTA official further said that once they enter the centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority.

"While all the candidates will be asked to come to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter the centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority," the official said.

"Each candidate will be offered a three-ply mask at the time of entry and are expected to wear the same during the examination in order to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of examination," the official added.

Moreover, the officials said that barcode readers will be used for the process of checking admit cards.

Meanwhile, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are also certain steps taken the NTA for the safe conduct of the exams.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday withdrew the state-wide lockdown on September 12 in view of the NEET 2020 examination scheduled the very next day. The  Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres.

While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide the transportation, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

Earlier, petitions filed by the students, and Opposition parties to postpone the exams have been dismissed by the Supreme Court. On Wednesday the Supreme Court dismissed a fresh batch of petitions seeking postponement of NEET (UG) exam 2020.

