Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards

Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra.

The pipping ceremony of Olympic gold medallist and Lt. Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra was held on Wednesday in South Block, New Delhi, marking another significant milestone in his decorated career. The ceremony was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Chief (CoAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. According to The Gazette of India, the appointment took effect on April 16. Neeraj joined the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer in the rank of Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016.

What did Rajnath Singh say about Neeraj Chopra?

Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra. Interacting with Lt. Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra and his family members, Singh described him as an epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence, as per a release from the Ministry of Defence. "Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike," said Rajnath Singh.

Awards and ranks: how was Neeraj Chopra's journey in the Army?

He was awarded the Arjuna Award for his exploits in athletics two years later and then received the Khel Ratna award for his performances in the field of sports in 2021. Neeraj was also promoted to the rank of Subedar in 2021. Following his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 27-year-old Indian athlete was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, by the Indian Army, in 2022. He was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major in 2022, and the Indian javelin throw ace also became a recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, in the same year.

Chopra recently failed to defend his world title in javelin throw and finished in eighth spot with the best throw of 84.03 m in the World Athletics Championships, ending his 26-event streak of top two finishes. His compatriot Sachin Yadav outclassed him with a fourth-place finish and fell short of a medal with the best throw of 86.27 m.