FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...

Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv, kills one: 'Spit in the face to everyone...'

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'

Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...

Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...

Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations

SaaS Skills are Non-Negotiable for Public Asset Management's Tech Future

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatte

Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'

Zelenskyy's BIG statement on Trump peace proposal: 'Good compromise...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards

Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards
Rajnath Singh honouring Neeraj Chopra with Hon. Lt. Col. award
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The pipping ceremony of Olympic gold medallist and Lt. Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra was held on Wednesday in South Block, New Delhi, marking another significant milestone in his decorated career. The ceremony was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Chief (CoAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. According to The Gazette of India, the appointment took effect on April 16. Neeraj joined the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer in the rank of Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016.

What did Rajnath Singh say about Neeraj Chopra?

Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra. Interacting with Lt. Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra and his family members, Singh described him as an epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence, as per a release from the Ministry of Defence. "Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike," said Rajnath Singh.

Awards and ranks: how was Neeraj Chopra's journey in the Army?

He was awarded the Arjuna Award for his exploits in athletics two years later and then received the Khel Ratna award for his performances in the field of sports in 2021. Neeraj was also promoted to the rank of Subedar in 2021. Following his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 27-year-old Indian athlete was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, by the Indian Army, in 2022. He was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major in 2022, and the Indian javelin throw ace also became a recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, in the same year. 

Chopra recently failed to defend his world title in javelin throw and finished in eighth spot with the best throw of 84.03 m in the World Athletics Championships, ending his 26-event streak of top two finishes. His compatriot Sachin Yadav outclassed him with a fourth-place finish and fell short of a medal with the best throw of 86.27 m.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Asrani, this actor also wishes for peaceful funeral, admits 'iss duniya mein bojh bankar nahi jeena chahta', he is..
After Asrani, this actor also wishes for peaceful funeral, he is...
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since Ukraine war started?
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, seven days after his death by..., pens emotional note: 'When you lose someone..'
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, pens note
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE