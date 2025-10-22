The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations
PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch
Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...
Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv, kills one: 'Spit in the face to everyone...'
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...
Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards
INDIA
Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra.
The pipping ceremony of Olympic gold medallist and Lt. Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra was held on Wednesday in South Block, New Delhi, marking another significant milestone in his decorated career. The ceremony was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Chief (CoAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. According to The Gazette of India, the appointment took effect on April 16. Neeraj joined the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer in the rank of Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016.
Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra. Interacting with Lt. Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra and his family members, Singh described him as an epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence, as per a release from the Ministry of Defence. "Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike," said Rajnath Singh.
He was awarded the Arjuna Award for his exploits in athletics two years later and then received the Khel Ratna award for his performances in the field of sports in 2021. Neeraj was also promoted to the rank of Subedar in 2021. Following his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 27-year-old Indian athlete was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, by the Indian Army, in 2022. He was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major in 2022, and the Indian javelin throw ace also became a recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, in the same year.
Chopra recently failed to defend his world title in javelin throw and finished in eighth spot with the best throw of 84.03 m in the World Athletics Championships, ending his 26-event streak of top two finishes. His compatriot Sachin Yadav outclassed him with a fourth-place finish and fell short of a medal with the best throw of 86.27 m.