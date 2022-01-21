Neel Sarkhedi: Wildlife photographers should be respectful towards their subject

Photography is not just about clicking pictures from different angles, but it is about showing perspective about any given subject. When we say subject, it can be anything – a product, model or wildlife creature. It is always a delight to see how photographers show the world a different perspective through their lens. And when it comes to wildlife photography, there are different layers attached to a picture. As a wildlife photographer, Neel Sarkhedi through his clicks has been capturing different emotions of species like love, rage, sadness and peace.

Neel is of the belief that wildlife photographers should always be respectful towards their subjects. From flora and fauna to other objects present in nature, Neel always ensures that the subject is comfortable while they are being clicked. “Treating the voiceless creatures with respect is a skill. At times, while we capture their shots, they get scared thinking that a predator is out for prey. I am glad that in these last two years, I have learnt how to deal with wildlife creatures and not harm them while clicking their pictures”, quotes Neel.

As amazing and exciting wildlife photography may sound, it comes with certain challenges. Besides being respectful to the subject, Neel Sarkhedi suggests that wildlife photographers must take care of their safety first. He said, “I always dress in decent colours that do not scare the animals. It is significant to be cautious and have a good shoot.” Beginning his professional career as a wildlife photographer in 2019, Neel Sarkhedi has aced his skills by learning different techniques and tactics of photography.

So far, the talented photographer has explored different wildlife parks and forest reserves of the country including Gir Forest, Jhalana Reserve Forest, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Ranthambore National Park and Kabini National Park. Moreover, his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh was another destination which he checked off his bucket list. On a concluding note, the curious photographer stated that consistent practice and learning is important to evolve as a successful photographer.

