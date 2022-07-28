Needs 'jhaad-phoonk': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar | Photo: File

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday, stating that "some other party's spirit" had invaded Rajbhar's body and that it was needed to cast it out. The leader of SP also emphasised that the opposition coalition in Uttar Pradesh was shattered as a result of "pressure" or a "threat" from the in power BJP.

Yadav continued his attack of the SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) by claiming that the SP or any SP-led alliance had never been accused of engaging in graft with in distribution of tickets prior to joining an alliance with Rajbhar's party. He asserted that the BJP was sending out the message that anyone who spoke out against it would receive such calls from central agencies through the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi.

In response to Rajbhar's advice that he should leave his 'air-conditioned quarters' and engage with the community, Yadav said that everyone knew who had provoked the SBSP leader. “I feel that the spirit of some other party has entered into him, which can only go away through 'jhaad-phoonk’ (exorcism)", he told reporters.

READ | SpiceJet's Mumbai-Kandla flight aborts take off after caution alert lit up, 9th such incident in 40 days

In the most recent UP Assembly elections, which the two parties jointly contested, he accused SBSP of being responsible for "allegations" that money was exchanged during the allocation of tickets. "The Samajwadi Party or its alliance had never faced allegations that tickets were being given for money. But such a charge was levelled when the SP formed an alliance with SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar," Yadav explained.

Regarding reports that Rajbhar was given 'Y' category security, he added that security is given to people who make the BJP pleased. Rajbhar recently received a letter that he was free to go wherever he gets more respect after the SP-SBSP alliance came to an end. Shivpal Singh Yadav, another ally, also got a similar letter.

Shivpal Yadav and Rajbhar backed Droupadi Murmu, NDA's candidate, over Yashwant Sinha, candidate supported by the SP. Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP with using "divide and rule," focusing on the opposition in addition to castes and communities.

He highlighted events in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal to support his claim that the BJP used "pressure" and "threats." "Maybe this is why the alliance in Uttar Pradesh was broken," Yadav said, without elaborating.

READ | Ladakh standoff: China says it reached four-point consensus with India

When referring to Shivpal Singh Yadav, SP leader added "He will always remain my uncle. But, if he believes that I am unable to treat him with respect, I free him, and he is then free to form an alliance with any party he chooses". He claimed that Shivpal Yadav will benefit from supporting his own party.

Rajbhar's party gained six seats in the assembly elections while running as a member of the SP-led coalition. As an SP nominee, Shivpal Yadav, the leader of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, got the Jaswant Nagar seat. Following the collapse of the opposition coalition in the assembly elections, the two have been at conflict with the SP chief.

READ | Mother only natural guardian of child, has right to decide surname, says Supreme Court