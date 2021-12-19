'Need to uplift the poor': Dr Subhash Chandra says at 'Virat Vaishya Mahakumbh'

‘Virat Vaishya Mahakumbh’ was organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Sunday (December 19). Several senior political leaders participated in the program. Organised in Kamla Nehru Park in Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar, the ‘Vaishya Samaj’ asserted their strength and unity with the event.

A number of bigwigs attended the event, including the likes of Union Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agrawal. At the seminar, Dr Subhash Chandra called on the stake holders to work towards upliftment of the backward and poor people of the ‘Vaishya Samaj’.

Also speaking at the seminar, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agrawal noted that the ‘Mahakumbh’ witnesses the congregation of traders from 29 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The objective of the seminar is to display trader unity. He further mentioned that traders have always been with the BJP.

Cabinet minister Piyush Goyal remembered the contributions of the ‘Vaishya Samaj’. On the occasion, he informed the attendees about the government’s policies. With the 2022 Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Elections on the horizon, several organisations have been putting on similar shows of strength through events like the one organised by the ‘Vaishya Samaj’ on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra said, “Vaishya Samaj is not as strong as it is thought to be. 80% of the people are ordinary and poor. We will have to move forward taking everyone along. We will have to work for everyone. In politics, there shouldn’t be an impasse on every issue but we should keep our put forward our views.”

On the politics of freebies, Dr Chandra said that it hurts the self-respect of people.