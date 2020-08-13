Need to forgive, forget misunderstandings occurred in last one month: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, need to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and in the interest of democracy.

"The struggle of Congress party is to #SaveDemocracy under leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi ji & #RahulGandhi ji. Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, people & in the interest of democracy," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive & forget and move forward," he asserted.

Gehlot further said saving democracy should be the priority with the spirit of "forgive and forget".

"#SaveDemocracy should be our priority with the spirit of forgive and forget. The conspiracy that is going on to topple elected governments one by one in the country, the way governments were toppled in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh & other states," he emphasised.

"How ED, CBI, Income Tax, Judiciary have been misused, it is a very dangerous game that is going on to undermine democracy," he added in the subsequent tweet.

The development comes as the Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from Friday.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership.