‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindly’ after US tightens tariffs, immigration rules

INDIA
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared his views on US decisions on tariffs and immigration. He said that India must do whatever it takes to overcome the situation that poses challenge, but it should do that by taking its own path while going with the ‘sanatan’ view of development and progress to protect itself from such problems in the future.
During a book launch event, Bhagwat addressed the audience and said the world including India today face a major problem that of the system it has been following for the last 2000 years based on an unclear vision of development and happiness. “We can’t turn our backs on the situation. We must do whatever is necessary to get out of it well. But we can’t proceed blindly. So we need to chart our own path. We will find a way out… But inevitably, we will have to face all these things at some or other point in future again.
Because in this fragmented vision, there is an ’I’ and the rest of the world, or ’we’ and ’them’,” he added. He said India should follow its age-old approach of four goals of life– ’artha’ (wealth), ’kama’ (desire and pleasure) and ’moksha’ (salvation) bound by dharma that ”ensures that no one is left behind”. Recalling his meeting with ”a gentleman from America” three years ago without naming the person, Bhagwat said he talked about the possibilities of Indo-US partnership and cooperation in various domains, including security, counter-terrorism and economy, but every time he repeated ”provided American interests are protected”.
"Everyone has different interests… So, conflict will continue. Then again, it’s not just the nation’s interests that matter. I also have an interest. I want everything in my hands,” Bhagwat said, without naming anyone. ”The one who is at the top of the food chain will eat everybody, and living at the bottom of the food chain is a crime,” he said. The RSS chief said it’s only India that has fulfilled all of its commitments on environmental issues. ”Who else did? Because there is no authenticity”, he said. ”If we had to fight in every confrontation, we would have been fighting continuously from 1947 to today. But we endured all this. We did not allow war to happen. …We have even helped those who opposed our policies at times,” he said.