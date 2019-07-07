'Need new name to hide Muslim identity,' IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh fears mob lynching

An IAS officer and novelist from Bhopal, Niyaz Ahmed Khan, has said in a series of tweets that he has been looking for a new name for the past six months to 'hide' his Muslim identity so as to not get lynched by a mob.

His tweet also portrayed a cover of his book, "Tale of a Nocturnal", in which he has expressed this fear of his.

Expressing fear over what he called the 'sword of hate' in the form of increasing instances of mob lynchings, Niyaz Khan revealed his thoughts on how a name change can save him from the 'violent crowd' in the country.

"The new name will save me from the violent crowd," he said, adding that public opinion is often being shaped around a particular community's way of dressing. "If I have no topi, no kurta, and no beard I can get away easily by telling my fake name to the crowd," Niyaz Khan said in the tweet, "However, my brother is wearing traditional clothes and has a beard he is in a most dangerous situation."

Niyaz also said that no institutions in the country can protect their community from these 'violent crowds' and also advised Bollywood actors from the community to start changing their names to 'protect their films'.

"Bollywood actors of my community should also start finding a new name to protect their movies. Now even the top stars movies have started to flop. They should understand the meaning," he tweeted.

Niyaz Khan is an officer at the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from Bhopal and has also written five novels so far. His books, like 'Talaaq' and 'Confessions at Black Grave', frequently deal with issues of the society. 'Tale of a Nocturnal' is his next awaited novel.